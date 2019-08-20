Catherine Townsley Ward (nee MacPherson)











November 13, 1923 – August 20, 2019

Born in Bishop Briggs, Scotland November 13, 1923. Passed away August 20, 2019. She moved to Canada in 1926 and got married August 28, 1940. She has lived in Maple Ridge since 1946. She is predeceased by her husband Clarence Harvey Ward and son Marvyn Ward.

Survived by her loving family, children Grace (Des) Wagner, Faith Matchette, Bonnie (Al) Senko, and Wanda (Jim) Snow; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. No Service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetic Association, would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to www.mapleridgefuneral.ca

