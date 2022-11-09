November 9, 2022

It is with sadness that I announce the passing of Gwendolyn Margaret Wiskin.

Gwen was a long time resident of Maple Ridge. Born in Cochrane, Ontario she moved to Toronto after high school working for the Red Cross. Moving to Vancouver in 1965 she spent some years creating a bus tour company carrying many thousands of travellers to Reno, Disneyland and California. Gwen moved Maple Ridge in 1982 and opened the “Horses Habit’ a longtime ” tack shop” on the Lougheed Highway. Gwen loved horses and the lifestyle that went with it, mentoring young riders and sharing her knowledge with other horse lovers and in this way she had a fullfilled life.

Gwen will be missed by her niece Lorrie, her dog Mariah, cat Mini, OB her horse and especially her many friends

A big “Thank You” to the staff at Abbotsford and Maple Ridge hospitals for the care shown Gwen during her final days.

A Celebration of Gwen’s Life will be held on Sunday November 13, 2022, 1:00pm at MR Equestrian Centre, 21973 132nd Avenue, Maple Ridge.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca