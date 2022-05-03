October 18, 1937 – May 3, 2022

It is with great sadness and mourning that we announce the passing of our Father, Harvey Stewart. Pre-deceased by his loving wife, Patricia Margaret Stewart (nee Richards), and survived by his 3 sons, R. Brekman (Sher), Gregory Cameron and Kurt Allan. 6 Grandchildren, Julia (Andrew), Ian (Kalee), David, Kristofer (Katy), Brandon (Bailey), Chantelle (Jeremy), and 4 Great Grandchildren, Reid, Evelyn, Keegan and Keslin. As well survived by his Brother Allan (Liz).

Harvey was born in Gladstone, Manitoba October 18, 1937 and moved west to go to University. He met his wife Patricia at the Pitt Meadows Community Hall and married soon after on August 29, 1959 in Hammond B.C. They moved to Hammond B.C. in 1968 where they raised their 3 sons.

Harvey Graduated from UBC with an accounting degree and soon after became a Certified General Accountant of B.C. (CGA) in 1967. After that he and Patricia became Licensed Realtors in 1974 where Harvey worked until 2016.Harvey loved music, dancing, sports with his sons and was the Past President of the Maple Ridge Minor Lacrosse Association. A Shout out to the Manitoba Boys and thank you top the caring nursing staff at Nicola Lodge.

Funeral service to be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Open Door Church, 11391 Dartford St. Maple Ridge, BC. at 1:00 pm. Refreshments to follow.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer Society of BC https://alzheimer.ca/bc/en.

Obituary