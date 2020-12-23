It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our Mom, Joan Walmsley after a six month battle with cancer. You are missed, loved and forever in our hearts.

Mom spent most of her life in Maple Ridge until she moved to Comox with her husband Larry Walmsley (predeceased) to be closer to her daughter Mimi Wilson, sister Bette Pedersen and their families.

Upon returning to Maple Ridge Mom enjoyed life with her family and friends. Daughters Brandy Newberry, Karen Shute, son Joey Wowk and step children Brian Walmsley, Jim Wilson and Lanna Hodgson.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Greg and Clayton Newberry, Mariah, Christian and Zac Wowk, Stacey and Nicole, Katie and Lindsay, her great grandchildren, her sister Brenda Giesbrecht, Brother Gord Dewhurst, sister in law Sue, Brother Ron Dewhurst sister in law Carrie, predeceased by her sister Marilyn Charlton and first husband Gerald Barrie.

Mom had many good friends and neighbours and maintained a good friendship with second husband Joe Wowk. Mom loved clothes and was in her element as manager of Le Per and Dynasty fashions. She was a fantastic knitter, baker and made the best home made jam.

We love you.Obituary