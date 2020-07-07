July 5, 1951 – July 7, 2020

Laura Levan (nee McDonald) passed peacefully, at Maple Ridge Senior’s Village, after a 30 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in Sarnia, Ont., Laura was predeceased by her sister Jane Ennett (McDonald) of Sarnia, and her brother John McDonald of Ottawa. Laura is survived by her husband of 47 years Spencer, son Derek of Nelson, B.C., his partner Mandy and grandsons Wrigley and Edward: son Mathew of Maple Ridge and daughter-in-law Maria; daughter Abby Stevens of Maple Ridge, son-in-law Jeremy Stevens and granddaughters Shay and Lila.

A graduate of McMaster University Laura’s compassion for others led to a lifelong career in social work. Laura was a champion for people with disabilities and their families in both Sarnia and Maple Ridge.

Laura believed strongly in volunteering and was a founding member of Cythera House in Maple Ridge. Laura loved friends, her sorority, a good book, travel, slot machines, martinis, and above all her family.

Donations in her honour can be made to the Parkinson’s Society of B.C. A celebration of Laura’s life will be held at a later date.Obituary