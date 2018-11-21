November 21, 2018

The family of Lea Vainionpaa regretfully informs you of her passing on November 14, 2018, at the age of 84 years. She will always be remembered and deeply missed by her son, Jari (Robin), her daughter Leena (Ted), and her beloved grandchildren, Larissa, Heather, Steven, April and Amy. She is also survived by her sister Raili, her brother Manne, her sister-in-law Marjatta (Sakari), her niece, Susan, and many other family member and friends in Canada and Finland.

A Funeral Service for Lea will take place at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 6344 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby, BC, on Friday, November 30, 2018, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lea’s name can be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home (604) 299-7720. Condolences may be offered at wwwForestLawn-Burnaby.com.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home