Lou ‘aka Stanley Herman Louis” Injates ~

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we let you know, Lou passed away unexpectedly after an extended stay at hospitals.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Brenda, sons Hayden and Seth and daughter Madison. Lou was a very proud poppa to toddler grandson Hunter (Madison and Sheldon’s son).

He is also survived by big brother Ron and his family in Port Moody, his sisters DeeDee, Sandy and Shelly and their families in Manitoba where Lou was originally from. He is also survived by Brenda’s dad Bob and her brother Mark and his family and Hunter’s extended family in Kelowna.

His predeceased parents were Katherina and Stanley.

Lou always had time for everyone for a chit-chat and enjoyed fishing with his dad in Manitoba. He relished his family time including his pets. He especially loved going to cheer his children at their many sporting events. Lou just loved being a dad.

His family would like to thank Ridge Meadows and Surrey Memorial Hospitals for their care and compassion. We will miss you forever and always, but we know you’ll be keeping an eye on us.

A private service will be held according to Co-Vid regulations (ten people) when his urn and hat are buried. A Celebration of life will be held in the future. Thank- you to all who have been so kind to our family since his passing. It means so much!

Obituary