Marko passed away peacefully at the age of 95.

He is survived by his children Filip (nevesta Shelley), Maria (Milan) and grandchildren Anthony (Jacqueline), Eric, Marko, and Lukas.

The family thanks the wonderful staff at Holyrood Manor for years of care for our beloved Dedo.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25th, 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s Church, 22561-121 Ave Maple Ridge.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca.

Garden Hill Funeral Home