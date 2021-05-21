It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Norma Helen Whitaker who passed away at Ridge Meadows Hospital at age 65, with her husband at her side.

She will be lovingly remembered by many family and friends. Norma was la long-time employee of the BC Liquor Store at Valley Fair Mall. Special thanks to Sharleen, Lisa, Linda, Sharon, Carollyne, Susan, Toni, Karen, and all the Doctors and Nurses at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca

