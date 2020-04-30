April 30, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Olga Spreitzer Wingert. Olga was born in 1924 in Gottschee, Slovenia where she spent her early years, before moving to Graz, Austria in 1945. She immigrated to Canada in 1952 to join family already in Vancouver. Like many newcomers to Canada, Olga started working in Vancouver as housecleaner. She was hard-working and dedicated and had no trouble finding clients. She upgraded her education and became a skilled dressmaker and seamstress and also worked in retail at Fred Holmes Ltd. Olga also had an innate appreciation of quality and taste, in addition to an attention to detail which contributed to her success in everything she attempted.

Olga and her husband Ed were eventually able to build a house in the Champlain Heights area of Vancouver where they entertained friends and family. They particularly enjoyed meeting their friends at the Austrian Club for dancing, socializing, and sharing a glass of wine. Olga was on the executive of the Austrian club for many years, as Treasurer. In 1983, she was delighted and honoured to be chosen Wine Queen for that year. After Ed died, in 1997, Olga moved to Maple Ridge, closer to her younger son and his family. Later, when she could no longer live alone, she moved to Bailie House where she has been a resident for the last 7 years.

Olga is survived by her 2 sons, John (Heather) and Peter (Maria), 6 grandchildren, Marc (Aireen), Karla (Brian), Joshua (Justine), Christopher (Holly), Alexander (Darcy), Jessica, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Emi) of Surrey, and sister, Sophie, in Minnesota, both of whom she remained close to over the years.

Olga was buried at Ocean View cemetery alongside Ed. A special gathering for family and friends will be held once the current Covid-19 crisis allows for such events. Many thanks to the caregivers at Baillie House who helped make Olga’s final years comfortable.Obituary