Patricia was born in Inverness, Scotland and immigrated to Canada in 1965. Patricia worked for the Ministry of Social Services before establishing Meals on Wheels in Maple Ridge. She bought her first of many homes in 1969. Patricia was a wonderful mother and father to sons Jamie and John. She never missed any of our school or sporting events, and we were definitely spoiled. Mom worked hard while dealing with a degenerative spinal condition, eventually poor health prevailed and she spent her later years in long term care. She spent her last week surrounded by family and passed peacefully. She will be greatly missed by sons Jamie (Kashy) and John, grandchildren Vanessa, Mikaila, Erika and Matthew, as well as her 5 siblings. We know we will miss her more and more each day.

Rest in peace Mother, you’ve earned it. Until we meet again, Love and God Bless always.