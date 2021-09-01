Richard ‘Dick’ Middleton

A celebration of life will be held for Dick Middleton at the Golden Ears United Church on
Sunday September 19th at 2 pm.
The service will also be available online at www.goldenearsunited.ca – Livestream.

