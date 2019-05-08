May 8, 2019

Aunty Lynn has taken her final journey home last week to be reunited with her Mom Marge and her Dad Art. We are sure they are so very happy to have her with them once again. And of course we know that Mei Mei was there to help her complete the journey. For those of us left to mourn her loss, we will keep our precious memories of her close. We will always remember her for her love of good music, a funny joke and her garage sale deals.

As per her request there will not be a service. Her family will gather for one of our crazy, loud dinners to send her off with our well wishes.

Aunty Lynn, we will miss you dearly. Love Al, Deb, Samantha, Imran, Amanda, Mike, Brent, Melissa, Danny, Ashley, Lyla, Dayton, Sophia, and Owen.

Flowers gratefully declined, donations can be made to the SPCA or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Or maybe stop by a Dollar store as they will be really missing her.