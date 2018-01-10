It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Steven John Senko, following a very brief, courageous battle with Lymphoma.

Steven was born on Dec. 26, 1949 in High Prairie, Alberta. He lived in both Widewater and Kinuso until 1963 when the Senko family packed up and headed west to their new mink farm in Maple Ridge, BC.

Steven began his career at 18 in the Hammond sawmill. He then went back home to Alberta to work for Uncle Anton for a few years, when again returning to Maple Ridge. Steven stepped into his lifelong trucking career at that point until he retired. Steven led a very active life with varied passions from cars, trucks, bikes & machinery to curling, slo pitch, darts and golf to list a few. He marched to his own drum and had a blast doing it!

Steven leaves behind his “Partner for life” Linda Mitchell, son Matthew Senko, brothers Al/Sonny (Bonnie) Tim (Kim) sister Honey (Rod), Alberta & BC cousins, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews & many very good friends from every walk of life!

Steven will be remembered for his unique personality filled with many intense characteristics: humorous, stubborn, loving, tardiness, hard working & patient to list a few. Not to be forgotten were his well practiced golf club tossing skills!

Steven was predeceased by his father & mother Alex & Katherine Senko.

Steven will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of loving him.

A heartfelt thank you to his “Partner for life” Linda Mitchell & Sonny & Bonnie Senko for their devoted and loving support.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Maple Ridge at 1 pm on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, donations to any charity in Steven’s honor would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences may be sent to www.mapleridgefuneral.ca

Maple Ridge Funeral Home