Tony Wagner













It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Tony Wagner.

He will be long remembered for his kindness, willingness to help, love of family and love of Country. He served in WWII from 1943 – 1945.

He is predeceased by his wife Ione, parents and all 11 siblings. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Service to be held at St. Patricks Church, Maple Ridge. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Royal Canadian Legion.Obituary