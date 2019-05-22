November 5, 1965 – May 22, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Tracy in the Burnaby General Hospital.

She was predeceased by her parents Mike and Barbara Klemencic. She is survived by her sisters Darlene and Linda (Bill) and brother Michael, Aunt Joanie and Uncle Hugh (Nancy) and cousin Blair, nieces Wendy (Sheldon), Jody (Jim), Brandy and nephews Kevin, Cam, Rob (Steph) and great niece Ava and great nephews Gabriel, Troy, Kendrick, Jacob and Tyson. She will be sadly missed by many friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held on June 8 2019 at First Memorial Burkeview Chapel at 1340 Dominion Ave, Port Coquitlam at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.