William “Bill” Vegh

December 29, 1929 – June 12, 2019
Bill was born in Vancouver, on December 29, 1929. He is predeceased by his parents Mary and Steve Vegh, sisters; Anne, Agnes and Mary. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Olga, his Children; Steve (Isobel), Tony, Wendy Lynn (John), Wendy Lee (Darren), Lana (Tim), Grandchildren; Alexa, Haylie, Tayler, Ashley, Jesse and Amanda, Great Grandchildren, as well as his sister Rosie. He leaves behind many relatives, friends, his Eagle family, and the Parkinson’s support group. Bill was a Captain on the boats for all of his life. He enjoyed his blueberry farm and many vacations. He retired at 77.
A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 pm at the Eagle’s Hall, 23461 Fern Crescent, Maple Ridge. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinson Society of BC. Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.GardenHill.ca
