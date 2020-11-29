Jack Emberly writes a frequent environmental column, Along the Fraser, for The News. (News files)

Jack Emberly writes a frequent environmental column, Along the Fraser, for The News. (News files)

ALONG THE FRASER: Habitat behind dam could help reverse salmon declines

VIDEO: Environmentalist keeps lobbying for Hydro to fund a fish ladder to move salmon over the dam

by Jack Emberly/Special to The News

The decline of B.C. salmon could be reversed if dams like the Enloe Dam in Oroville, Wash. were taken down.

It hasn’t been used for power since 1958. First Nations say removing it would re-open 340 miles of streams and fish habitat along the Similkameen River. To benefit salmon, Washington has already dismantled more than 100 useless dams.

Alouette dam in Maple Ridge is not useless. It protects us from floods, provides water during droughts, and offers recreational activities.

On the flip side, it bars salmon from miles of spawning and rearing habitat accessed before 1926.

Local First Nation, Alouette River Management Society (ARMS), and Maple Ridge want BC Hydro to fund a fish ladder to reopen habitat; another way to reverse the decline of salmon.

ARMS past president Geoff Clayton – who used to work for Hydro – describes himself as a “power engineer who loves to play with numbers. “The volume of water behind the Similkameen dam is one-sixth of that behind the Alouette dam,” he estimated, “and one-half of the Alouette’s salmon habitat is locked behind our local dam.”

RELATED RECENT COLUMN: Fish ladder for Alouette dam would boost threatened wild sockeye

Gold Creek, and small streams flowing into it up to the falls were excellent spawning grounds for chinook, steelhead, and coho. Many other creeks on the west shore were spawning areas too.

“Re-opening these would also do a lot to reverse the decline of wild B.C. salmon,” he insisted.

This year, 85 sockeye made their way to Allco Fish Fence on the Alouette River. They were intercepted by ARMS and corrections and trucked over the dam. Folks celebrated.

In recent years, numbers have been as low as zero.

Biologist Dr. Marvin Rosenau is encouraged by the 2020 return.

Lab tests prove that the fish aren’t kokanee that live out their lives in lakes, but sockeye that haven’t lost the need to migrate to the ocean. This is a fact Hydro needed proof of before even considering a fish ladder.

“If 85 come back,” said Rosenau, “we could have 10 times that if the lost production to the Stave system is re-routed over Alouette dam. The lake could support 50,000.”

Clayton and Rosenau say the reason that hasn’t happened is a water diversion tunnel at the end of Alouette Lake, 17 km up from the dam.

It’s remoteness on water that can be nasty when the wind comes, makes it a place few of us would see, and if we did we wouldn’t understand the dangers to out-migrating sockeye smolts.

“I believe most of the smolts that leave the Alouette reservoir are entrained (contained and killed) into the Stave and lost to production,” said Rosenau.

“The tunnel flow is 10 times stronger than water over the dam, and sockeye smolts will follow the strongest current.”

Clayton calls the entrance to the diversion tunnel, “the jaws of hell.”

RELATED RECENT COLUMN: Neglected Alouette Lake sockeye could return in the thousands

It’s marked by a gothic structure. Pictures of it reminds you of an old Vincent Price horror movie. I wanted to see it myself, maybe make a video of my trip up. But, I have a 10-foot kayak. I needed a bigger boat.

In September, I used Facebook to let folks know I was looking for someone who had one and wanted to explore the lake with me.

A month passed without a bite – so to speak – and then I got a phone call from Eric, an 81-year-old sports fisherman… to be continued.

Jack Emberly is a retired teacher, local author and environmentalist

.

_____________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentFisheries and Oceans Canadamaple ridgewildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Bouncing back from a brain injury isn’t easy

Just Posted

Lobbying efforts continue to have a fish ladder added to the Alouette dam. (News files)
ALONG THE FRASER: Habitat behind dam could help reverse salmon declines

VIDEO: Environmentalist keeps lobbying for Hydro to fund a fish ladder to move salmon over the dam

SD42 superintendent Sylvia Russell.
Need for post secondary education in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows growing

New curriculum, influx of young teachers changing school district, says the retiring superintendent

Desiree Betz captured a picture of an osprey at Pitt Lake, anxious to share some of the photos of “our beautiful town.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Feeding time on Pitt Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

New Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall supports hiring more full-time firefighters. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows approves four new career firefighters

Two will be hired in each of 2021 and 2022

Work continues at Planet Ice, but one ice surface will be in use in December. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Planet Ice to partially reopen in December

Maple Ridge arena should have emergency repairs completed in early January

Idyllic winter scenes are part of the atmosphere of the holiday season, and are depicted in many seasonal movies. How much do you know about holiday movies? Put your knowledge to the test. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

The festive season is a time for relaxing and enjoying some seasonal favourites

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)
Bieksa to guest on free Canucks Alumni ‘Hot Stove’ on Zoom app

Former NHL player has become a game analyst on Sportsnet

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Peter Wilson, left, and Micah Rankin, right, formed the Special Prosecutor team that was tasked with reviewing and litigating charges stemming from the Bountiful investigation. Trevor Crawley photo.
End of Bountiful prosecution wraps up decades of legal battles

Constitutional questions had to be settled before a polygamy prosecution could move forward

Despite rumours, Surrey RCMP say they are not issuing tickets to people if they are driving in a vehicle with others from a different household. (File photo)
COVID-19 tickets: No, RCMP aren’t checking vehicle occupancies, restaurant tables

Enforcement about education, not punishment says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu

Most Read