Marlowe Evans.

Being Young: When there are more hours in a day

Freedom is a tricky word, one that often gets tangled up in my head.

Some see it as a concept associated with youth, being young. I find this strange, as a young person, because I often associate freedom with being older, grown up, and out on my own, making my own choices.

However, I will say there is a certain type of freedom that might not be unique to all youth, but at least begins here.

It’s hard to put my finger on, but I think the association of freedom with youth has something to do with time. The more time one lives, the faster time seems to go by and, as such, when young, it seems there are more hours in a day.

Maybe this is true.

RELATED: Letting spring in.

While schoolwork and school days do take up a major portion of time, outside of school and homework, there is that certain kind of freedom that comes before one has to worry about things like jobs or grocery shopping or real chores.

It’s that kind of freedom that means it’s okay to say yes when someone asks to make plans spontaneously.

In early youth especially, sure, you might need to ask your parents, but it’s okay to go out with the neighbourhood kids for no real reason other than just to be out.

Being out, outside, that is a kind of freedom that is sometimes lost to the obligations of being a teenager or an adult.

The fluid freedom from nagging obligations is maybe what makes youth, and childhood specifically, seem free. There are generally fewer worries. The worries there are, generally don’t continue after they’re resolved. (Unlike grocery shopping, a task I despise … as long as I’m alive, there will always be grocery shopping to do. Forever.)

I can’t say exactly why I thought it was important to point out the freedom of youth. Maybe it’s because I’ve become aware that it’s limited. The special freedom I have to spend Friday and Saturday nights with friends won’t last forever. There will be graveyard shifts to work, papers to write, research to conduct, kids to mind.

Despite this, there are new freedoms to be found, ones I see as coming along with “adulthood,” whenever that’s supposed to begin.

Freedom is tricky. It shifts and it changes as the years go by. At first, maybe freedom was being able to stay up late to watch a favourite TV show. Then maybe it became the ability to sleepover at a friend’s house. Later, perhaps it was the ability to drive. Now, for me, it’s being able to travel on my own, see new things.

And, maybe, someday soon, the definition of freedom will change again for me. I’m okay with that.

Maybe freedom will become something like living in my own apartment or my own house. Sure, that means grocery shopping, but it also means decorating everything however I’d like, hosting friends whenever I’d like.

Freedom will change. I know that change means I’ll discover more freedoms as I come to them, like treasures to be picked up along the way as others, once treasured, are left behind.

Marlowe Evans is a student at the University of New Brunswick from Maple Ridge who writes about youth issues.

Previous story
COLUMN: Does the B.C. government really want to help the tech industry?

Just Posted

Being Young: When there are more hours in a day

Freedom is a tricky word, one that often gets tangled up in… Continue reading

Pitt Meadows Day draws thousands to community festival

Dance and fireworks still on the schedule

Looking Back: Protecting prehistory, from arrowheads to carved stones

Jim Davison found all of the items between 1958 and 1960 in Pitt Polder.

Green Party candidate announced for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows business owner Jaschke will run in federal election

Thousands of new long term care beds needed says BCCPA report

Report by the B.C. Care Providers Association says high demand due to aging boomers and lack of investment

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Most Read