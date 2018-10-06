Citizen’s Ink: Spending priorities, recreation and housing disturbing contrast

‘The first issue is one everyone wishes would go away.’

Less than three weeks out from the Oct. 20 municipal election, there is no small amount of irony in the juxtaposition of two issues currently at the forefront of debate and discussion in Maple Ridge.

The first issue is one everyone wishes would go away: Homelessness.

For some, the answer to the problem of people without roofs over their heads is to return to the look-the-other-way stance of the city, a throwback to back before the bush camps were shut down and derelict buildings demolished. Others believe it’s possible, and even acceptable, to herd human beings into other municipalities and jurisdictions.

Out-of-sight-out-mind.

Both attitudes disturb me, but I believe they are shared by only a small minority of vocal citizens. Support for a social safety net that catches our most vulnerable crosses political lines.

That should be enough to move forward with building additional shelters and supportive housing in Maple Ridge, but it hasn’t been.

The issue of homelessness has recently polarized and paralyzed our community even though significant homelessness has been a reality here for more than a decade. All reports and studies have limitations, but consider that the 2017 Homeless Count in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. It found 124 homeless individuals, of which 57 per cent had been homeless for a year or more, and 60 per cent had lived here for a decade or more.

In comparison, the same study in 2008 found 90 homeless individuals. The big difference between then and now?

Visibility – tent cities.

The tragic reality is homelessness is increasing across the western world at an alarming rate. The underlying causes include cost of living, education, disability, mental illness and addiction.

The mantra among those in opposition to housing-first is that addicted homeless should complete treatment before they are housed, but everyone acknowledges treatment is not readily available. It’s a circular argument that has contributed to the decision-making inertia around the acceptance and location of new supportive housing in Maple Ridge.

Time does not stand still waiting for a perfect solution that does not exist – human beings continue to endure an existence without a home.

I try to imagine what it must be like living outside day after day, week after week and month after month in the cold wet of our winters. How would my arthritic joints react? Would I be able to sleep without the protection of walls around me? Would I be able to resist turning to drugs and alcohol simply to cope? It’s distressing and uncomfortable to even contemplate.

In early 2016, the B.C. Liberal government and then housing minister Rich Coleman proposed to purchase the Quality Inn for $5 million and convert it into supportive housing.

Then MLA Doug Bing’s office became involved in protests early and ultimately both local MLAs urged their government to withdraw the proposal.

The Liberals then put $15 million on the table for a purpose-built shelter but again, with the support of the MLAs, protestors kiboshed a second location near the hospital.

Both Liberal MLAs narrowly lost their seats, and among my friends and acquaintances, many indicate the mishandling of the entire issue was a significant deciding factor for how they cast their ballots.

Under the current NDP government, the $15 million for supportive housing remains available to our community and up to $45 million in additional funds for housing for seniors and single parents. This time, the majority of current council put the brakes on, effectively passing the ball to the next council and further delaying construction.

Neighbourhoods have concerns and questions about shelters and supportive housing, and that must be addressed with each project, but we need to get to that stage first.

Homelessness is not a crime, it is a tragedy. The measure of a community is how it treats its most vulnerable. All of them, not just those judged deserving.

Which brings me to the second issue sparking passionate debate among voters and campaigners — new recreation facilities. The contrast in priorities is striking and a little disturbing.

In February of this year, our current council approved borrowing on behalf of property-taxpayers up to $50 million to help fund a list of recreation projects, including sport fields, an ice sheet addition, a community centre and gathering places.

However, among all the talk of new facilities, there is scant attention to a lurking issue already negatively impacting cities across North America – aging and failing existing infrastructure. Like homelessness, the problem of decay is growing at an alarming rate.

Case in point, approximately $6 million of the almost $10 million Leisure Centre budget is to replace aging and failing indoor pools. What’s next to fail?

Every election (or referendum) starts with its own unique shape and substance and evolves right up to election day. It’s a fragile mix of opinion, information, misinformation, collective wisdom and values that form and reform through the weeks as voters and candidates focus, debate, and refocus on issues.

Democracy is messy, but it’s how we figure out our priorities and our marching orders to our elected representatives.

Please add your voice. Please participate. Please vote.

Katherine Wagner is a member of the

Citizens’ Task Force on Transparency, a former school trustee and member

of Golden Ears Writers.