News Views: Preventable

Already a fire hazard, Anita Place now plagued by arson

Someone is setting fires at Anita Place Tent City.

Given so, the city’s fire department must be given the authority and access to make the camp fire-safe, regardless of the politics of homelessness in Maple Ridge.

On Sunday evening, a fire at the homeless camp on 223rd Street started with an explosion. The force of the blast knocked over two tents, and burned another, which was unoccupied. It had been used for storage.

Twice last year, gas cans were set against tents and ignited, according to camp residents. Fire Chief Howard Exner has confirmed two previous fires were incendiary, and indicated there is a suspect.

We can’t say at this time these criminal acts were done by members of the community who want the camp cleared, and the public should not jump to that conclusion. There is the possibility the fires originated with a camp resident, or multiple. Ridge Meadows RCMP have confirmed that they have been called to violent incidents, including those involving knives, at the camp in the past.

What we do know is that there have now been five fires at the camp to which the Maple Ridge fire department has responded. They were on scene within five minutes on Sunday, and were fortunately able to quickly control the blaze. Nobody was hurt, this time.

Chief Exner has remained apolitical about the camp, but has loudly sounded the alarm about fire safety. The city and those who speak for the camp – the Alliance Against Displacement – have an obligation to heed his warnings and take real action to protect the camp residents.

There was a cleanup in September, ordered by the Office of the Fire Commissioner. However, wood structures have not been removed, and propane tanks and other ignition sources are still there.

Complicating matters is the approach of January and a long stretch of cold weather. There are temporary solutions offered in the warming tent at Anita Place, the Salvation Army shelter, and the Mat Program, which brings people indoors at local churches. Whatever objections camp residents have to attending these facilities, bringing in gas cans and creating other fire hazards cannot be their alternative.

Playing with fire is a recipe for disaster, one that can be prevented.

– Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadodws News

Previous story
Letter: ‘MRSS wrestling saved me’

Just Posted

News Views: Preventable

Already a fire hazard, Anita Place now plagued by arson

‘Friction’ eased at Pitt Meadows fire hall

Smith report outlined ‘growing militancy’

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

Looking Back: The killer after the war

The flu had been in known existence since the spring of 1918.

Pitt Meadows fire chief retires

Don Jolley bows out amid city hiring two full-time firefighters.

Families come out for Christmas in Pitt Meadows

Community celebration moved indoors this year, crowds approve

B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Maple Ridge band performs in downtown Vancouver

Strange Ways, a band from Samuel Robertson Technical, is playing at The Roxy on Dec. 14.

White Rock to allow dogs on promenade

Plans for a one-year pilot program would continue to ban canines on waterfront from May to August

Flooding shuts down Columbia Station on Expo Line

TransLink says riders will be bused to connecting Expo and Millennium Line stations

Famous giant tortoise DNA may hold fountain of youth: UCBO

After Lonesome George’s death he still provides clues to longer life

Oogie Boogie, Sandy Claws and coffin sleigh part of B.C. couple’s holiday display

Chilliwack couple decorates their house for the holidays using Nightmare Before Christmas theme

UBCO prof pitches passenger rail service in Okanagan

UBC Okanagan engineering prof envisions tram train from Okanagan to Kamloops

First Nation sues Alberta, says oilsands project threatens sacred site

Prosper Petroleum’s $440-million, 10,000-barrel-a-day plans have been vigorously opposed by Fort McKay

Most Read