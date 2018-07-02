(THE NEWS/files) Housing debate continues in Maple Ridge.

Doesn’t mind helping Maple Ridge residents in tough times

But objects to city accommodating those from outside area

Editor, The News:

Re: “Maple Ridge must pick new shelter,” The News, June 20.

Maple Ridge has already turned down three proposed sites for the homeless.

Maybe Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson should listen to the citizens of Maple Ridge.

She is quoted as saying that Burnett Street, “was an opportunity to provide desperately needed homes and support services for some of the most vulnerable residents of Maple Ridge.”

After talking to many of them at Tim Horton’s door steps, they tell me they are not, and never were, residents of Maple Ridge.

I have no issues helping our own, but when other cities send them to us, we need to put our foot down. I would challenge Mrs. Robinson to come and chat with a few of the homeless before making a statement.

Ted Rippel

Maple Ridge

