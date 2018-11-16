Letter: ‘12 structure fires in Pitt Meadows this year so far’

Department has had 49 fire-related incidents total.

Don MacLean (right), at one of his final council meetings as mayor. (THE NEWS/files)

Editor, The News:

Re: Budget numbers mean city can’t afford firefighters, says former Mayor MacLean.

The article published on Nov. 15 contains a factual inaccuracy.

From Jan. 1 to Nov. 15, the Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service attended a total of 49 fire-related incidents.

Of those, 12 involved a structure.

Public safety is and will continue to be the most important priority of the Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service.

Over the coming weeks, the city will be hosting a public information session outlining current fire service levels and will be hearing from all departments regarding the 2019 budget and business planning.

Mike Larsson, Pitt Meadows assistant fire chief

Brad Perrie, Pitt Meadows assistant fire chief

Editor’s note: A quote attributed to former mayor Don MacLean claimed there no were structure fires in Pitt Meadows this year other than a burning port-a-potty

