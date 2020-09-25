BCNDP Leader John Horgan spoke on the campaign trail in Maple Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 – exactly one month before the provincial election. (Neil Corbett/The News) BCNDP Leader John Horgan spoke on the campaign trail in Maple Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 – exactly one month before the provincial election. (Neil Corbett/The News)

LETTER:

Dear Editor,

[RE: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24, Sept. 21, The News]

I do not believe that the premier of British Columbia should be allowed to call an election while the province is in a state of emergency, just for the sake of a power grab.

There should be a law against this type of behaviour.

Barry Kazakoff, Maple Ridge

