Dear Editor,

[RE: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24, Sept. 21, The News]

I do not believe that the premier of British Columbia should be allowed to call an election while the province is in a state of emergency, just for the sake of a power grab.

There should be a law against this type of behaviour.

Barry Kazakoff, Maple Ridge

