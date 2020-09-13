If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: A few pieces of tape mean an awful lot to Maple Ridge senior

Expressing thanks to business owner for going above and beyond

Dear Editor,

What a great city we live in!

I do not go out much these days, but am finding that people are thoughtful, polite, and [keeping a safe] distance.

Most wear masks. If not, they are carrying them, ready to put on.

OTHER ACTS OF KINDNESS: Cookies and kindness delivered to Maple Ridge seniors in isolation

and

Maple Ridge students turn grad disappointment into kindness

Best of all is dollar store at Dewdney Trunk Road and 223rd Street.

I went in for tape to repair my basket on my walker.

Owner said “no” to tape, but grabbed one of his tapes and taped it for me.

I thought that was so thoughtful of him – a good neighbour!

Above and beyond.

A. Finnbogason, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Canadian border closure no different than Trump’s southern border closure

Just Posted

LETTER: A few pieces of tape mean an awful lot to Maple Ridge senior

Expressing thanks to business owner for going above and beyond

LETTER: Canadian border closure no different than Trump’s southern border closure

Borders closed to protect citizens of the country from external threat

Golden Ears Bridge numbers slowly climbing towards pre-COVID levels

TransLink is reporting roughly 93 per cent of 2019 bridge traffic is now back using the crossing

LETTER: Government is just enabling drug users in Maple Ridge

Current approach to treating addiction issues in town doesn’t appear to be working

Widow of former Maple Ridge councillor upset at state of cemetery

Gail Day said husband Ernie’s grave marker at Maple Ridge Cemetery was surrounded by overgrown grass

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

VIDEO: Smoky skies from U.S. wildfires continue to cast a pall over Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley

Air quality warning remains in effect for people with underlying health conditions

B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan

The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop

UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

PHOTO: Satellite imagery shows origin of wildfire smoke

The smoke has prompted air-quality advisories in many areas.

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Most Read