LETTER: A few pieces of tape mean an awful lot to Maple Ridge senior

Dear Editor,

What a great city we live in!

I do not go out much these days, but am finding that people are thoughtful, polite, and [keeping a safe] distance.

Most wear masks. If not, they are carrying them, ready to put on.

Best of all is dollar store at Dewdney Trunk Road and 223rd Street.

I went in for tape to repair my basket on my walker.

Owner said “no” to tape, but grabbed one of his tapes and taped it for me.

I thought that was so thoughtful of him – a good neighbour!

Above and beyond.

A. Finnbogason, Maple Ridge

