Letter: A mess in Golden Ears park

Editor, The News:

We are regular users of Golden Ears Provincial Park, spending most weekends enjoying the many breathtaking trails, beaches, waterfalls and scenery.

Even after all these years of visiting Gold Creek, Lower Falls, Spirea, the Lookout trail and more, we continue to pinch ourselves that this jewel of a park is in our backyard.

So when we decided to spend Family Day enjoying a hike on the Gold Creek trail to the beach, we couldn’t believe the poor shape of the park.

The outhouses were without toilet paper and, at the beach, the garbages hadn’t been cleaned out in weeks. Other garbages along the way also spilled out with overflow garbage.

The potholes were so deep along the gravel path to the parking lot that I’m sure there will be some ICBC claims.

Thousands of families came out for Family Day. The parking lot was completely full with dozens of vehicles parading into the park when we left.

Did the parks department not think to do a quick tidy-up before such a popular holiday? It’s just common sense, but maybe there is something else at play here?

Has there been cutbacks? I hope not. This park is a gem for people far and wide wanting to get into the wilderness.

I hope this was a one-off and not a sign of things to come.

Monique Tamminga

Maple Ridge