Letter: ‘A safe, dry, heated place to live’

Residents could replace basic survival techniques with healing and goals.

Pete Woodrow, with Anita Place Tent City, and Listen Chen with Alliance Against Displacement, issued statement on decampment recently. (THE NEWS/files)

Editor, The News:

Re: Maple Ridge’s tent city renews vacating plans.

Life in Anita Place Tent City must be, at best, discouraging and challenging.

I was therefore surprised by the Alliance Against Homelessness’s recent statement that “if offered more temporary housing, they would refuse to disband the tent city until 250 social housing units are available.”

Although permanent social housing is obviously ideal, the temporary housing offers a safe, dry, heated place to live, as well as free food and counselling.

Residents might then replace basic survival techniques with healing and, perhaps, future goals.

Long-term goals are obtained by moving forward, one step at a time. By refusing to accept this obvious step forward towards a secure, comfortable environment, the Alliance sounds both entitled and self-defeating.

Lilly Dickson

Maple Ridge