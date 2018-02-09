Letter: ‘A step in the right direction’

Editor, the News:

Re: Letter: Alternative approval process ‘deceptive, undemocratic and devious.’

I am in support of the proposed recreation plans, therefore will not be filling out a ‘no’ ballot.

I have been a resident of Maple Ridge for the better part of 25 years, raised three kids here and always thought how much potential our community has.

It’s taken a long time to progress, but we are finally seeing movement. The investment in the future of our area with the current alternative approval process launched by the City of Maple Ridge is a significant step in the right direction.

A previous letter suggested folks are moving away due to being horrified and embarrassed.

On the contrary, I’m sure housing sales tell a different story, as do the numbers of students registering in our ever-growing schools. Those numbers now warrant the Ministry of Education to support a new elementary school in Albion.

If we are attracting the number of families it appears, then it follows that we will need services to support those families in healthy living by providing positive activity and gathering choices.

We need a pool facility, sports track and playing field options where sporting events can be hosted.

Being a host community brings traffic to our businesses and positive recognition. Field space is crowded and it takes expert juggling to accommodate all the needs of our user groups.

These upgrades and new builds are how you construct a strong resilient community for everyone who calls Maple Ridge home, now and in the future.

Susan Carr,

school trustee

Maple Ridge