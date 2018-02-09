(THE NEWS/files) Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board trustee Susan Carr likes idea of more fields.

Letter: ‘A step in the right direction’

Maple Ridge school trustee supports recreation projects.

Editor, the News:

Re: Letter: Alternative approval process ‘deceptive, undemocratic and devious.’

I am in support of the proposed recreation plans, therefore will not be filling out a ‘no’ ballot.

I have been a resident of Maple Ridge for the better part of 25 years, raised three kids here and always thought how much potential our community has.

It’s taken a long time to progress, but we are finally seeing movement. The investment in the future of our area with the current alternative approval process launched by the City of Maple Ridge is a significant step in the right direction.

A previous letter suggested folks are moving away due to being horrified and embarrassed.

On the contrary, I’m sure housing sales tell a different story, as do the numbers of students registering in our ever-growing schools. Those numbers now warrant the Ministry of Education to support a new elementary school in Albion.

If we are attracting the number of families it appears, then it follows that we will need services to support those families in healthy living by providing positive activity and gathering choices.

We need a pool facility, sports track and playing field options where sporting events can be hosted.

Being a host community brings traffic to our businesses and positive recognition. Field space is crowded and it takes expert juggling to accommodate all the needs of our user groups.

These upgrades and new builds are how you construct a strong resilient community for everyone who calls Maple Ridge home, now and in the future.

Susan Carr,

school trustee

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Municipalities racing the pot legalization clock

Just Posted

Letter: ‘A step in the right direction’

Maple Ridge school trustee supports recreation projects.

WLA Burrards grab homegrown product with first pick

Maple Ridge chooses Mitch McDole in the second round, 13th overall.

Birds of prey scare away SkyTrain pigeons

Raptors Ridge took part in six-week program.

MRSS grad aims for second national wrestling title

Payten Smith won a WCWA title for the SFU Clan last year.

New action team in Maple Ridge tackles opioid overdoses

Maple Ridge one of 18 cities identified for more resources

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

BC Hydro warns of colder temperatures in coming weeks

Electric company has activated its winter payment program

Unseasonably early daffodils prompt wish for cold weather on B.C. farm

Longview Farms just north of Victoria says mild weather a problem for seasonal farming

BCHL Today: Trail turns back the clock and Cruikshank commits to Tigers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Check out some of the best shots from Team Canada

Most Read