LETTER: Abernethy another deadly road in Ridge according to one reader

One area resident insists a four-way stop along the east-west corridor is mandatory to saving lives

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Traffic circles are not the answer for Maple Ridge ‘race tracks,’ Nov. 1, mapleridgenews.com]

How about installing a four-way stop at Abernethy [Way] and 231st Street?

It is urgently required.

There is a marked crosswalk, but nobody stops.

Driver coming from 232nd Street, speeding along Abernethy as if there no tomorrow.

RELATED LETTER: Maple Ridge traffic circle a potential ‘death trap’

We have never seen a speed watch at Abernathy, yet people living north and south of Abernethy are full aware of the problem.

Nobody speaks up unless somebody gets killed.

H.F. Hartwig, Maple Ridge

.

_________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorTraffic