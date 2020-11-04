LETTER: Abernethy another deadly road in Ridge according to one reader

Dear Editor,
[RE: LETTER: Traffic circles are not the answer for Maple Ridge ‘race tracks,’ Nov. 1, mapleridgenews.com]
How about installing a four-way stop at Abernethy [Way] and 231st Street?
It is urgently required.
There is a marked crosswalk, but nobody stops.
Driver coming from 232nd Street, speeding along Abernethy as if there no tomorrow.
We have never seen a speed watch at Abernathy, yet people living north and south of Abernethy are full aware of the problem.
Nobody speaks up unless somebody gets killed.
H.F. Hartwig, Maple Ridge
