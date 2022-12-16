Roadwork continues on Abernathy Way. A local resident is concerned about the impacts of the new design. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Roadwork continues on Abernathy Way. A local resident is concerned about the impacts of the new design. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

LETTER: Abernethy redesign prompts safety concerns for Maple Ridge resident

Busy roadway is being widened. The changes will impede emergency responders and others, writer says

Dear Editor,

Re: Abernethy Road Widening

The biggest boondoggle has to be the placement of a road barrier at Abernethy and 231st Street, truly a waste of taxpayers’ money.

The Maple Ridge engineering department together with Aplin and Martin Consultants Ltd. have designed this monstrosity in order to prevent left turn access to and from 231st Street.

It cuts off access for fire rescue, ambulances, major service vehicles, and all the property owners living north of Abernethy. Fire rescue and ambulance service, where every minute counts, have to access via 232nd Street and 125A Avenue to enter the community north of Abernethy.

This is a total disregard for the safety of the people living in this area.

A traffic light at Abernethy and 231st Street would have been a lot more efficient, making it safer for pedestrians to cross Abernethy, slow down speeders, and give better access to fire rescue and ambulance.

The project is not finished, and the removal of the barrier and the placement of a traffic light instead of a blinking crosswalk light, which in itself is not always safe.

Maybe, just maybe, the engineers together with their consultants come up with an intelligent solution to rectify this boondoggle.

Harry F. Hartwig, Maple Ridge

• READ MORE: Council approves $6 million for Abernethy road work

• READ MORE: Letter writer critical of roadway

