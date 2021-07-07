LETTER: Affordable housing appears to be an oxymoron

Writer critical of Maple Ridge council’s development plan that fails to factor in low-income people

Dear Editor,

Yes, we need to build more affordable housing!

But, what Maple Ridge mayor and councillors are approving will be out of the reach for most of us.

Are they just a bunch of rubber stampers for the developers?

There are people who’ll have to move because of the gentrification of our area.

Who can afford $600,000 condos? Not me or the hundreds of other low-income residents.

But, we don’t seem to matter much to the mayor or his cohert.

I can’t wait until the next election to vote them out.

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

