Letter: ‘Airport is owned by all of us’

(THE NEWS/files) Bob Bregg is restoring his 1967 Cessna 150, one of three planes he keeps at the Skyhaven hangar.

Editor, The News:

Re: Forced out of airport hangar.

It was with a great deal of disgust that I read last week’s article regarding Pitt Meadows Regional Airport Society’s refusal to renew Skyhaven Aviation Society’s lease.

This seems like yet another example of the callousness of Pitt Meadows airport management.

These individuals seem to not understand that the airport is a regional community airport that is owned by all of us.

If the airport intends to unilaterally refuse to renew Skyhaven society’s lease, then it should be forced to purchase back the building for what it would be worth if there was an ongoing lease.

Otherwise, numerous individuals will lose all of their investments, as well as being forced to find new storage for their private planes.

Sarah Wilson

Pitt Meadows