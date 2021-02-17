Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Albion has been turned into an ugly dumping ground

Maple Ridge residents and developers, please clean up and take pride in our neighbourhood

Dear Editor,

Ever since my husband and I moved to the North Albion area of Maple Ridge from North Vancouver in 2010, we have noticed many changes here – and not for the better.

First of all, the increase in roadside garbage has been alarming.

Close to our house on the 112th Street corridor, along Kanaka Creek, we have seen many items strewn all along the drive and have reported the illegal disposal of everything from fridges to couches to renovation garbage in bags and more to the city.

As we tend to walk much of our neighbourhood frequently, we have seen countless drinking cups, alcohol bottles and cans along the roadside ditches that have been left for weeks on end.

At times we have endeavoured to clean up and dispose of many of these items, but don’t feel it is our job to do this as we pay ever increasing taxes for the city to do their part in maintaining a safe and tidy environment for our area.

This needs to be addressed.

Also, with all the development going on in our Albion area, we have also noticed that we have to deal with the discarded construction materials, as well, that have been left all around the various sites that never seem to get picked up in a timely manner.

RELATED: Slippery slope has Albion community centre neighbours upset

It sickens us to see that the developers have no regard or respect for the existing neighbourhoods.

We have called the bylaws department so many times, to the point that they say we are limited to the amount of complaining we can do.

If the issues were solved, this wouldn’t be a problem.

We have rarely succeeded with our numerous attempts to resolve these problems.

As I write this letter, we get to view a whole block on Morrisette under construction that shows no regard for the neighbourhood with respect to construction garbage being left for weeks on end around the properties and even in the roadside ditch.

It is disheartening to us to see our area look like a dumping ground.

We understand that development is a natural progression, but it should be done with courtesy and respect.

UNRELATED LOCAL LETTER: Cost pushing seniors to the brink of homelessness

The city needs to better police the bylaws so that things don’t get out of hand.

On another issue, with respect to construction noise, is with the current building noise bylaws that allow builders to work from 7 a m to 9 p.m., six days a week, it is hard to believe this is acceptable since we have to suffer through this pandemic with this constant noise.

Several times, we have even caught these people working on Sundays, as well as late into the night with flashlights. We find this unacceptable.

In conclusion, this letter is to express our ongoing frustration and disappointment with the lack of concern for the wellbeing and sanity for the residents of Albion and the lack of support from the City of Maple Ridge.

Respectfully,

Giada Villoresi-Archie

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentGarbageLetter to the Editormaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Long-time resident frustrated by lack of shopping options
Next story
OP-ED: B.C. tourism needs a boost from 2026 Commonwealth Games

Just Posted

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)
Tires of vehicle with child inside slashed in Pitt Meadows

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

Evan Seal is the general manager of the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
New manager at Friends in Need Food Bank

‘You really feel like you’re making a difference…’ says Seal

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Albion has been turned into an ugly dumping ground

Maple Ridge residents and developers, please clean up and take pride in our neighbourhood

Fifty-four individually wrapped baggies of drugs were seized along with a cell phone, several hundred dollars in cash, and the vehicle the suspect was driving. (Ridge Meadows RCMP - Special to The News)
Drugs found during Maple Ridge vehicle stop

Police arrested a 45-year-old woman; seized drugs, vehicle, cash, and a cell phone

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure at Maple Ridge high school

Coronavirus at Thomas Haney secondary

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

(Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police respond to ‘suspicious device’

‘There is not believed to be any risk to the public,’ police say

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Otter Co-op liquor store in Aldergrove. (Aldergrove Star files)
Otter Co-op set to acquire Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn and Wine Cellar stores

Transaction is expected to close on March 31, and could bring an additional $85 million in sales

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Most Read