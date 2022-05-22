Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Allowing more secondary suites would increase Maple Ridge’s rental stock

Prices would level off if more suites were available

Dear Editor,

It is obvious why rents are so high. It’s a renters market.

With the cost of houses so high, owners need the assistance that a secondary suite provides.

With more available suites and more supply, rents will naturally level out.

If owners can provide two parking spots on the property that would leave only one vehicle on the street if any.

Besides not everyone would have a vehicle or be using the bus system.

Finally there would be more suites available but would still be a small percentage so totally feasible.

Grover Telford, Maple Ridge

affordable housingLetter to the Editor

