Maria Raynolds urges residents to print out each sheet of the alternative approval process and fill out the items that you do not support. (Contributed)

Letter: Alternative approval process ‘deceptive, undemocratic and devious’

You have to get or download the alternative approval process election response form.

Editor, The News:

Re: Counter-petition for Maple Ridge rec projects ‘like something out of Russia.’

If you do not vote ‘no’ it means ‘yes.’

The City of Maple Ridge is in the process of borrowing $49.5 million dollars to finance eight different projects: several community centres, Leisure Centre upgrade, Whonnock Lake Canoe and Kayak Club centre and the most expensive one – $23.5 million, for a new ice sheet.

To do so, the city has chosen an alternative approval process.

This alternative approval process means that if you do not vote no, it means yes.

The city requires 10 per cent of the registered voters to vote against each item in order for them to cancel each or all projects.

You have to get or download the alternative approval process election response form for each and every item, fill it out, sign it and take it to city hall in order to have your choice count.

That will mean they require 5,828 voting residents to disapprove any project.

While I do not dispute that all these improvements would benefit our community, I find the process by which the city is trying to ram it through without proper citizen consultation and a fair process of voting very deceptive, undemocratic and devious.

I urge you all and those of voting age in your household, your neighbours and friends who are voting residents of Maple Ridge to take the time to print out each sheet and fill out the items that you do not support.

If you don’t fill it out and return it to city hall, the assumption is that you are in support.

Copies are available at the library and city hall. Deadline is Feb. 10th.

While we still have so much homelessness and many other urgent infrastructure needs, we may want to carefully weigh our choices of what needs funding most.

Maria Raynolds

Maple Ridge

Previous story
Letter: Housing First leads to reductions in costly services

Just Posted

Fentanyl-related deaths up by 30 per cent in Maple Ridge

Latest stats from BC Coroner’s Service

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

Letter: Housing First leads to reductions in costly services

Brave leadership is sorely needed.

Homeless to find shelter in Maple Ridge churches

New Mat Program starts Thursday

Stonewater Rapture shines spotlight on sexual exploitation

The play was performed in front of a select audience at Garibaldi secondary

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Fentanyl increasingly found in drugs in Downtown Eastside: study

News comes after it was announced fentanyl was linked to 81% of fatal overdoses in B.C. last year

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Most Read