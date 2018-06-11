Letter: Anita Place tent city should be gone

Editor, The News:
Re: Homeless camp will persist, despite modular housing.
‘We’re staying’?
I think it is time the people of Maple Ridge started telling the homeless what is happening, not them telling us what is happening with our tax dollars.
Once the building is ready for them on Royal Crescent, the Anita Place tent city should be gone. The city should come in with a dump truck and take all tents and anything else left by noon on such a date and that’s it – done.
Why are we letting them tell us what to do? Enough is enough.
Iona Albanese
Maple Ridge