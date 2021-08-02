LETTER: Another Maple Ridge resident sounds off about noisy vehicles

Letter writer says noisy vehicles show lack of respect for others

Dear Editor,

Re: [Facebook feedback in the July 30 print edition about people writing letters to the editor irked by noisy vehicles. Chris Dyck’s feedback: You live by a major highway. What did you expect.]

We live on an avenue in Maple Ridge which is not a major highway, however, is a constant cause of traffic noise.

What we expect is something there is a great lack of in present world – respect from these drivers.

Cliff Olson, Maple Ridge

