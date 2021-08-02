Send letters to the editor to news@langleyadvancetimes.com. Include the first and last name, address, and phone number. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Send letters to the editor to news@langleyadvancetimes.com. Include the first and last name, address, and phone number. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Another Maple Ridge resident sounds off about noisy vehicles

Letter writer says noisy vehicles show lack of respect for others

Dear Editor,

Re: [Facebook feedback in the July 30 print edition about people writing letters to the editor irked by noisy vehicles. Chris Dyck’s feedback: You live by a major highway. What did you expect.]

We live on an avenue in Maple Ridge which is not a major highway, however, is a constant cause of traffic noise.

What we expect is something there is a great lack of in present world – respect from these drivers.

Cliff Olson, Maple Ridge

.

• LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident treated to nightly noise concert

• LETTER: Resident doesn’t appreciate 4 .m. wake up from ‘Maple Ridge International Speedway’ users

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge

Previous story
LETTER: Pitt Meadows resident fuming about dead tree

Just Posted

Helicopters fly past the Tremont Creek wildfire as it burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Send letters to the editor to news@langleyadvancetimes.com. Include the first and last name, address, and phone number. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Another Maple Ridge resident sounds off about noisy vehicles

The Katzie First Nation has asked for a federal impact assessment of CP Rail’s proposed logistics park and other new infrastructure in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Katzie ask feds for impact assessment of CP Rail projects in Pitt Meadows

Residents of Revera Sunwood Retirement Community were treated to a Hawaiian luau by Paul Latta Dancers & Co. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Hawaiian luau for residents of Maple Ridge seniors home