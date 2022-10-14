Leslie Michael found a painting hanging from a tree. A message was written on the back of the painting. (Leslie Michael/Special to The News)

Leslie Michael found a painting hanging from a tree. A message was written on the back of the painting. (Leslie Michael/Special to The News)

LETTER: Art found hanging on Maple Ridge tree

A note was written on the back of a painting that was hung on a local resident’s tree

Dear Editor,

On Tuesday night, I came home and found a painting on the maple tree on our boulevard. I haven’t the faintest idea where it came from and how it got there.

What was most interesting is what was written on the back. It says: “Homeless and anything helps.” The landscape painting seems to have been done by someone who took a course in art because it is quite good, it is mounted and the cost of the oil paints plus the brushes would be considerable. In addition, one would need an easel and a place to do the painting.

Perhaps, it was stolen and placed there. If so, that person is sick and needs help. If, it had indeed been stolen, then it should be returned to the rightful owner. I sincerely hope someone recognizes the painting.

We need to keep our neighbourhoods safe from such “vandalism.”

Leslie Michael, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Economists say recession on its way in 2023

• READ MORE: Homeless death rate in B.C. up 75 per cent in 2021

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge

 

Leslie Michael found a painting hanging from a tree. (Leslie Michael/Special to The News)

Leslie Michael found a painting hanging from a tree. (Leslie Michael/Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WEB POLL: Would you give up driving?
Next story
THE MOJ: Canucks adopt philosophy of making a good offence their best defence

Just Posted

Amanda Todd’s mother Carol Todd leaves the New Westminster Law Courts in New Westminster, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. A judge is expected to today sentence the man convicted in the cyberbullying and extortion case of the British Columbia teenager who died by suicide a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. judge sentences ‘sextortionist’ to 13 years in case involving Amanda Todd

Municipal elections for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will take place on Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at various locations. (Black Press Media file)
Advance voting numbers released for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Kirk Grayson, founding member of the Maple Ridge Climate Hub, offers advice on selecting a green council. (Special to The News)
GOING GREEN: Electing a Maple Ridge council committed to climate action

The upcoming Oct. 15 event is one of three scheduled community events led by the Lower Mainland Green Team in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge this year. (Lower Mainland Green Team/Special to The News)
Community group invades Maple Ridge park to remove invasive plant species