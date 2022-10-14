LETTER: Art found hanging on Maple Ridge tree

A note was written on the back of a painting that was hung on a local resident’s tree

Leslie Michael found a painting hanging from a tree. A message was written on the back of the painting. (Leslie Michael/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

On Tuesday night, I came home and found a painting on the maple tree on our boulevard. I haven’t the faintest idea where it came from and how it got there.

What was most interesting is what was written on the back. It says: “Homeless and anything helps.” The landscape painting seems to have been done by someone who took a course in art because it is quite good, it is mounted and the cost of the oil paints plus the brushes would be considerable. In addition, one would need an easel and a place to do the painting.

Perhaps, it was stolen and placed there. If so, that person is sick and needs help. If, it had indeed been stolen, then it should be returned to the rightful owner. I sincerely hope someone recognizes the painting.

We need to keep our neighbourhoods safe from such “vandalism.”

Leslie Michael, Maple Ridge

