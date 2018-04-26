Artists’ concept of modular housing complex in Vancouver. (Contributed)

Letter: B.C. Housing moving too quickly on modular housing

More more citizen and council collaboration needed in Maple Ridge.

Editor, The News:

Do we call homelessness in Maple Ridge a housing or health crisis?

I’ve heard our Mayor Nicole Read on the radio describe Maple Ridge’s homelessness problem as a health crisis.

I’ve also listened to a veteran police officer comment that unless the problem of homelessness is properly named, money will be wasted on attempts to deal with the problem. Namely, he believed issues of longstanding homelessness primarily resulted from addiction and mental health difficulties for the persons involved.

I went to B.C. Housing’s website, which confirmed what the policeman said.

Its statistics showed 62 per cent of homeless in our community have addictions, 51 per cent have mental illnesses, and nine per cent have other medical conditions.

Clearly, a majority of homeless individuals in Maple Ridge are not only suffering from unavailability of safe housing, a difficulty for any of us to endure, but they also appear to need extensive medical attention or treatment.

As B.C. Housing statistics confirm Mayor Read’s description of local homelessness as a health crisis, it logically follows that a low-barrier facility currently being proposed by B.C. Housing would present tremendous risks to the residents and community, that is, if comprehensive medical assessment and resources for treatment and detox were not available to those assessed as being most in need.

B.C. Housing is moving ahead quickly, perhaps too quickly, with its planned 55-unit modular housing project in downtown Maple Ridge.

The B.C. government is to be applauded for making housing for all one of its priorities, and it is refreshing to see a government move forward in this area after so many years of neglect from both federal and provincial governments

However, having said that, I believe it is short-sighted of the government, including our local NDP MLA, to have not advocated for more citizen and council collaboration in the planned modular housing, or to have made funding to B.C. Housing contingent on at least some degree of resident input.

I believe by circumventing collaboration and not making provision for citizen input in the process by B.C. Housing, the eventual modular facility and the people it is designed for will suffer along with the community.

I don’t believe it is too late for citizen involvement in the modular project. The community has a fine tradition of town planning with resident input, as shown by the Silver Valley planning process.

At Silver Valley, community residents could attend four days of workshops, called “charrettes.” A couple of years later, there was the community SmartGrowth charrette for planning in the town core.

In my opinion, these collaborative processes were textbook examples of excellence in social planning.

Maple Ridge does need to address issues of homelessness and affordable housing. Yes, it is urgent. But no, let us not have a railroaded solution.

As Mayor Read has said, it is a health crisis more than a housing crisis. Let us aim for the best collaborative alternatives, not one unilaterally imposed on the community that, at this preliminary stage, appears designed to be housing without necessary detox and medical supports.

Roy Josephson

Maple Ridge

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Vaisakhi cleanup puts pot partiers to shame

Just Posted

Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Based in Maple Ridge as of next fall

Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Serra gets promotion in BCTF

Parent advisory council chair Dumore will run for school board trustee

Murray the only incumbent running in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Surrey family enjoys the simple life, in rural Maple Ridge

Learning curve though on Whonnock hobby farm

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Homes for the homeless pop up at site of Vancouver tent city

Sugar Mountain tent city was shut down by the city over health and safety concerns in December

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Most Read