Sarah Waldin recently shared this picture of Golden Ears Provincial Park. She is one of many local park lovers. (Special to The News)Sarah Waldin recently shared this picture of Golden Ears Provincial Park. She is one of many local park lovers. (Special to The News)

LETTER: B.C. must commit to parks

Maple Ridge letter writer wants investment into parklands to be an election issue

Dear Editor,

[Re: Parks: An election priority?, Oct. 1 Letters, The News]

This past summer was unlike any other, and getting outside was one of the few things that kept me sane.

Fall has now arrived, but the memory of line-ups to get a spot in our local parks has not yet faded.

As candidates and platforms get announced for this month’s election, I hope that parks and nature will be on the agenda.

It has been a tough few months, but I believe there is reason for hope.

The B.C. government announced a bump in funding that will help BC Parks staff get to work on broken down trails and neglected campgrounds.

But a small funding bump isn’t enough.

To keep our parks open safely, we must commit to adequate funding for the long haul.

BC Parks has been underfunded for decades. They need a significant, long term increase so that people like me, who have found solace in parks, can continue to get outside in years to come.

B.C.’s parks offer something for everyone.

Healthy parks support people’s wellbeing, offer adventure, and protect important ecosystems.

I’m hopeful that we are on the right track.

When we reinvest in B.C.’s parks, we build resilient communities across the province.

Julie Koehn, Maple Ridge

OPINION: Why trade restrictions must be eliminated during 2nd wave of COVID-19

