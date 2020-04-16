BC SPCA expresses appreciation for media, especially during this unprecedented time. (Special to Black Press Media)

LETTER: BC SPCA grateful to news media

In a letter to The News, Lorie Chortyk says thanks for bringing the news during challenging times

Dear Editor,

I just wanted to express our thanks and appreciation, on behalf of all of us at the BC SPCA, for the amazing job you do in keeping us all informed and up-to-date on the latest news.

We have such a world of respect for the work you do in the media and we just wanted to thank you for continuing to do such an amazing job despite the logistical challenges of reporting and bringing us the news during these challenging times.

Thank you for the essential role you play in our communities – it is appreciated very much.

All the best,

Lorie Chortyk, BC SPCA’s general manager of communications

