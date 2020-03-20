LETTER: ‘Best’ carrier in 50+ years

Dear Editor,

My family would like you to know that [our newspaper] carrier in Maple Ridge is the best we have had in the 52 years we have lived here.

Thank you.

Shauna Rossner, Maple Ridge

[Editor’s Note: This is just one of many thank you notes that come through about News carriers each year. In this case, Rossner wrote the thanks on behalf of her elderly parents, Gary and Heather Moen.]

ANOTHER RECENT LETTER: Not a fan of nude rules or new change rooms at Maple Ridge pool

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorMedia industry