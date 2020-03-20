LETTER: ‘Best’ carrier in 50+ years

Dear Editor,

My family would like you to know that [our newspaper] carrier in Maple Ridge is the best we have had in the 52 years we have lived here.

Thank you.

Shauna Rossner, Maple Ridge

[Editor’s Note: This is just one of many thank you notes that come through about News carriers each year. In this case, Rossner wrote the thanks on behalf of her elderly parents, Gary and Heather Moen.]

ANOTHER RECENT LETTER: Not a fan of nude rules or new change rooms at Maple Ridge pool

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorMedia industry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
LETTER: Hoarders, greed must be stopped

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows trying to help find friendly Maggie

Dog stolen in Pitt Meadows but is pregnant

‘For Sandra’s sake, stay home for a couple weeks; it won’t kill you.’

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Maple Ridge’s urgent care centre has an urgent role

New facility being used for testing COVID-19 – but NOT on a walk-in basis

Activities still on until Friday at Thomas Haney in Maple Ridge

Classes though were cancelled Tuesday by ministry to combat COVID-19

Maple Ridge couple hopes house front display lights up some hearts

Julie MacMillan and Warren Kitchens try to lighten mood during tough times

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

BREAKING: IHIT called to Chilliwack to investigate targeted incident

Chilliwack RCMP say they were first called to the Chapman Road residence for an ‘unconscious’ individual

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Most Read