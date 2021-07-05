LETTER: Bill C-12 critical to the future the world

Dear Editor,
Bill C-12 goes a long way to help Canada towards carbon neutrality.
RELATED: Senate passes net-zero bill and budget bill before rising for summer break
We owe it to future generations to take a stand now.
A green economy is a vibrant economy, with much opportunity.
So, we just need to get on-board for long lasting prosperity built on eco-wisdom.
Rod MacDonald, Coquitlam
PAST COVERAGE: Liberals move to cut debate, force vote on bill to implement 2021 budget
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.