LETTER: Bill C-12 critical to the future the world

‘We owe it to future generations to take a stand now,’ said letter writer

Dear Editor,

Bill C-12 goes a long way to help Canada towards carbon neutrality.

We owe it to future generations to take a stand now.

A green economy is a vibrant economy, with much opportunity.

So, we just need to get on-board for long lasting prosperity built on eco-wisdom.

Rod MacDonald, Coquitlam

