LETTER: Bylaw pushes council towards dictatorship

New conduct rules for Maple Ridge council are unnecessary

Dear Editor,

[Re: Council conduct bylaw under scrutiny in Maple Ridge, April 7, The News]

I am writing to mayor and council today in hopes of gaining further knowledge on the draft councillor conduct bylaw.

This seems to be very undemocratic.

You were all voted in to serve your community.

I feel this is a very dangerous bylaw to have.

Any one of you, at any time could have your rights to fullfil your term as elected denied.

With everything that is going on in the world, is this really a priority?

It could be very damaging for any of your reputation, both in politics, and your personal life, should this bylaw be passed.

I have grave concerns about this proposed bylaw.

It is not being perceived in a positive reflection in the community (social media etc.).

Hasn’t Maple Ridge had enough of negative issues in the past?

It shows me that this council is not being led in a respectful and supportive manner.

It is showing our residents, and the rest of this world that this council cannot work together for the betterment of our city, and our council is very divided. So much so, that you want to put punitive measures in place, if you don’t agree with your colleagues.

Take away their working devices, will cause someone not to be able to carry out the work they were elected to do.

You have already tried to gag the residents, now it appears you want to gag any council member that rightfully will question the tough items.

We live in a democracy, not a dictatorship.

I feel it will be shameful for there to be even a vote on this matter.

Each and every single one of you should be very, very careful on the implications this could/will have on your professional and personal reputations.

You are not a bunch of middle school kids on a debate team, you are mature, professionals, who were elected to do good for this city.

I see this backfiring, and it may not be who you anticipate it backfiring at, should you move forward with it.

Every single one of you is in the same danger of having this undemocratic bylaw being used against you.

Could you please answer this.

Why is this necessary? Aren’t there enough codes of conduct put in place? Will this have legal implications?

Gina Bishop, Maple Ridge

