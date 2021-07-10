LETTER: Canada is the best imperfect country in the world, Pitt Meadows resident says

Spirit Square photo an example of empathy to others and honouring diversity

Dear Editor,

Re: [LETTER: Outraged by demolition of statues and churches, mapleridgenews.com, July 6]

I fear that Robert Rock’s outrage may be misplaced.

Kate Barchard’s wonderful and timely photograph speaks volumes about how individuals and communities reflect on what is important to us as Canadians and how we celebrate our diversity.

The Spirit Square was opened in 2009 and since then we have come together as friends and neighbours to celebrate our holidays and community gatherings. And sometimes we just like to sit alone, on a rock, and reflect. Linda Nelson, the lady in the photo, is the artist of the beautiful eagle that appears in the photo.

If Mr. Rock were to look closely he would see a representations of the Katzie community on one side and the Pitt Meadows community on the other. Two cultures on one canvas. Two cultures who live together in mutual respect and harmony.

Canada is the best imperfect country in the world. I hope there never comes a day when we stop striving to be better.

Mr. Rock seems to see the resulting sadness and anger by all Canadians over the deaths of hundreds of Indigenous children as a pendulum swinging too far. Mr. Rock is wrong. A pendulum by definition always swings both ways.

The only time that we should be concerned about is when the pendulum does not swing at all.

Don MacLean, Pitt Meadows

