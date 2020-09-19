If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: CERB is simply worsening overdose issues in Maple Ridge

Taxpayer money is going to help buy more drugs and increase cases of death on local streets: Reader

Dear Editor,

[Re: Is Maple Ridge’s approach to homeless and drug problems really helping?, Sept. 10, The News letters ]

I am a small business owner in Maple Ridge who sees and deals the with the drug addicted and homeless population on a daily basis.

There are some that have an interest in getting better and getting into a regular rental home – like all of us – but since the CERB cheque’s have been coming out the amount of overdoses and extreme nature of most of our clients has gotten out of control.

We have had daily updates as to the latest overdose or robbery in the local “mods” which is the modular housing that has been provided.

I don’t believe that throwing money at people who already have an addiction is helping. It is actually hurting them.

RELATED: Province joins in bid to house Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows youth at risk

Do you know how many drugs you can buy when you don’t have any bills to pay and you’re not only getting a welfare cheque for more that $700, but then you get a $2,000 CERB cheque every month – on top of that.

We all know they are not supposed to get them both, but no one is checking and it is killing people and only allowing people with addictions to get deeper into it or die from overdose.

Please, someone help me understand how it benefits anyone to not have any programs in place to make sure this doesn’t happen, and give me some sort of confidence that my tax dollars are funding something other than drugs and death.

Coryell Bonter, Maple Ridge

.

________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

HomelessLetter to the Editormaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Fox fight continues

Just Posted

‘Each step is a prayer’: Ojibwe man will walk from Hope to Vancouver Island for Indigenous healing, reconciliation

James Taylor departs Sept. 20, returns to Saanich in five days for sacred fire

LETTER: CERB is simply worsening overdose issues in Maple Ridge

Taxpayer money is going to help buy more drugs and increase cases of death on local streets: Reader

Ridge Meadows Soccer welcomes former Whitecaps coach to club

Craig Dalrymple will join organization as new sporting director

Problems delay opening of sheets at Planet Ice Maple Ridge

Getting hold of parts, making repairs mean rinks won’t be available until January: facilities manager

SHARE: Smoky skies cast Alouette Lake in a rather haunting light

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Ferry riders say lower fares are what’s most needed to improve service

Provincial government announces findings of public engagement process

Air quality advisory ends for the Lower Mainland

It had been in effect since Sept. 8

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Most Read