Letter: Chance for a better life

I live three blocks from the Anita Place camp and have not had any problems with the there.

A property on Burnett Street in Maple Ridge where the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries will operate a new supportive housing and emergency shelter facility. (THE NEWS/files)

Editor, The News:

Re: News Views: Welcome.

I agree that we have to find a solution and start helping these needy individual’s in our community, many of whom are suffering from drug addiction and mental health issues.

As far as the fear mongering goes, I live three blocks from the Anita Place camp and have not had any problems with the there. In fact, I’ve been down there numerous times to talk to and try and understand their situation.

And, I’m glad that I did, because there are many wonderful folks there. They just need a bit of help at this time. Their path to wellness starts with understanding their situatuions and providing them with a safe palce to turn things around.

Thanks to our provincial government for this opportunity for these individuals to have a chance at a better life. That’s what Canada is about,

Ignorance and hatred never accomplish anything. Love and compassion are the answer.

John E. McKenzie

Maple Ridge