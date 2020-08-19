If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: City needs to make local roads safer for all

Maple Ridge reader blasts municipality for not doing more to ensure safe passage on roadways

Dear Editor,

[RE: Cyclist not wearing helmet sent to hospital after collision in Maple Ridge, Aug. 18, The News online]

I live on Old Dewdney [Trunk Road] between Neaves [Road] and 216th [Street].

Our neighbourhood has signed petitions to get sidewalks built and more traffic infrastructure due to the constant speeding from people using the backroads to avoid the highways/police.

RELATED: Cyclist dies in Maple Ridge crash

The city has just been ignoring our pleas. But including today (the cyclist hit on 227th Street) that’s been five cyclists hit on the backroads.

Why won’t the city look into how to prevent the unnecessary injury that’s happening to civilians?

RELATED: Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge remembered as experienced rider, kind friend

In my eyes, this is simply negligence and I don’t want to put my life on the line if I choose to go for a walk through the farmland neighbourhood.

Leon King, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgePitt Meadowsspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How to help your child cope with the transition back to school during COVID-19

Just Posted

LETTER: City needs to make local roads safer for all

Maple Ridge reader blasts municipality for not doing more to ensure safe passage on roadways

City seeks nominations for community champions

Five categories to recognize Maple Ridge citizens

Forest fire danger rating high in Maple Ridge

Rating at UBC Research Forest rose on Sunday

Nomination now open for Pitt Meadows Community Service Awards

‘Wonderful opportunity’ to show appreciation for those who have gone ‘above and beyond’, said mayor

UPDATE: Popular Maple Ridge Japanese Restaurant still closed after fire Friday

A post on Shinobi Sushi’s Facebook page was shared 79 times

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

B.C. teacher’s union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

Canadians are spending more time in bed – but sleeping less – due to COVID stress: poll

Study by Leva Sleep found that British Columbians are disproportionately worried about a second outbreak

Most Read