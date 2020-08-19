LETTER: City needs to make local roads safer for all

Maple Ridge reader blasts municipality for not doing more to ensure safe passage on roadways

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

[RE: Cyclist not wearing helmet sent to hospital after collision in Maple Ridge, Aug. 18, The News online]

I live on Old Dewdney [Trunk Road] between Neaves [Road] and 216th [Street].

Our neighbourhood has signed petitions to get sidewalks built and more traffic infrastructure due to the constant speeding from people using the backroads to avoid the highways/police.

RELATED: Cyclist dies in Maple Ridge crash

The city has just been ignoring our pleas. But including today (the cyclist hit on 227th Street) that’s been five cyclists hit on the backroads.

Why won’t the city look into how to prevent the unnecessary injury that’s happening to civilians?

RELATED: Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge remembered as experienced rider, kind friend

In my eyes, this is simply negligence and I don’t want to put my life on the line if I choose to go for a walk through the farmland neighbourhood.

Leon King, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgePitt Meadowsspeed limits