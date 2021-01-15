LETTER: Continuing push to electrify rail service

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Move to electric railroad, instead, Dec. 13, The News]

Continuing on the benefits of an all electric railroad system, our prime minister has committed us to multi-billions of dollars including carbon tax.

If the railroad industry and Ottawa (that’s us) were to start off on a project to electrify our nations rail systems, it would improve the health of the vast majority of Canadians.

It would be a tremendous boost to our health care system and possible to more than our commitment to the Paris Accord.

We would be getting a tangible return on our investment.

It’s not as if the wheel has to be reinvented!

Chris Winchester, Maple Ridge

