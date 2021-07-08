Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Could community have a blitz to combat noisy vehicle mufflers?

Letter writer would like some peace and quiet

Dear Editor,

I would like to know if we can do a blitz on loud mufflers and speeding in our city with the RCMP as they did in Coquitlam.

It sure would help the community with the noise they make and to ensure the safety of our residents.

Sy Elsayed, Maple Ridge

