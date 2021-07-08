LETTER: Could community have a blitz to combat noisy vehicle mufflers?

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

I would like to know if we can do a blitz on loud mufflers and speeding in our city with the RCMP as they did in Coquitlam.

It sure would help the community with the noise they make and to ensure the safety of our residents.

Sy Elsayed, Maple Ridge

